Delhi: Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav inaugurated at DDA ground in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav was inaugurated at the DDA Ramleela Ground in Rohini, in the presence of saints and a large gathering of devotees.

The event was inaugurated by Social Welfare Minister and Delhi Government’s Ramleela Committee Chairman Ravinder Indraj on Monday, who said the Ramleela aims to connect the younger generation with culture, traditions and values, according to a statement.

The inaugural day saw the participation of saints including Sadhvi Prachi and Ajay Bhai. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also heads the Durga Puja Committee, was present on the occasion, it stated.

More than 100 artists are performing in this year's Ramleela, which is being organised under the theme "From Tradition to the Future". Episodes staged on the first day included Ravana's penance, his victory over Lanka from Kubera, Narada’s enchantment, and the Ravana-Vedavati dialogue, it stated.

Indraj said the government has allowed the use of loudspeakers till midnight for Ramleela and other religious events in line with prescribed norms, ensuring that cultural and devotional programmes face no hindrance.

He added that the event will also spread social messages, including those linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" (Drug-Free India campaign), along with awareness about cleanliness, water conservation and promotion of local products.

Sirsa said Ramleela is not just a religious programme but also a medium to pass on cultural and social values to the younger generation.

"This grand Ramleela will not only draw devotees but also spread positive and inspiring messages across society," he added. PTI SHB NB