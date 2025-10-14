Delhi: SAU student 'sexually assaulted' on campus, peers protest

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A woman student of South Asian University (SAU) here was allegedly sexually assaulted by four people on campus, triggering protests by students.

The student was found injured, with her clothes torn, on campus on October 13, a day after she was reported missing, the police said on Tuesday.

SAU condemned the incident "in the strongest terms" and said it stands with its students.

A PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, reporting that a woman student who had gone missing from SAU in south Delhi's Chhatarpur was found injured on campus, the police said.

"The call was made by someone known to the student. A team immediately reached the spot. Based on the statement of the victim, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections. The investigation is being conducted with due sensitivity and priority," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

He said the student was found near the university auditorium after a search within the campus. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination. She is being counselled.

Police sources said the charges in the FIR include attempt to gangrape.

They said the student told police that she was pulled by four people near the auditorium.

The university administration has been asked to hand over CCTV footage of the campus to help trace the woman's movements after she left her hostel room, they added.

According to police, the student shifted to the SAU campus a fortnight ago after spending a year in Kota. During counselling, the student said she has been undergoing treatment for depression following her parents' separation — her father lives in Bihar and her mother in Mumbai.

As the news about the alleged sexual assault broke on Monday evening, students gathered at the administrative block, accusing the university of insensitivity and delay in informing the police.

They staged a sit-in that stretched over eight hours.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SAU assured students of all support.

"The South Asian University condemns this alleged act of sexual violence in the strongest terms and in one voice. We stand with our students and assure them of our full support," it said.

"We the SAU community, faculty, staff and students stand in solidarity in light of the alleged horrific act of sexual violence that has been reported on campus. SAU has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women.

We strongly condemn, and stand in support and solidarity," it said.