Delhi saw 13 car theft cases daily in first half of 2025

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The national capital recorded an average of 13 cases of car thefts per day in the first half of 2025, officials said on Saturday.

However, Delhi also witnessed a decline in car theft cases in the first half of 2025 as compared to the same period last year.

According to official police data, Between January 1 and July 15 this year, a total of 2,468 cases of car theft were registered across the national capital.

During the corresponding period in 2024, the figure stood at 2,732, indicating a drop of nearly 10 per cent.

Senior police officials attributed this decline to enhanced night patrolling, increased deployment of plainclothes teams in auto theft hotspots, and proactive intelligence gathering by Anti-Auto Theft Squads (AATS) in various districts.

The intensified crackdown on organised vehicle lifting syndicates and surveillance measures, including the use of CCTV and analytics-based policing, have also played a role, officials said.

Multiple cases involving interstate gangs involved in stealing luxury vehicles and transporting them to other states using fake number plates and master keys have been busted this year.