Delhi: School bus rams into school van, 5 children injured

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) At least five school children and driver of the van in which they were travelling, were injured after a school bus rammed into it in southwest Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where all the children, who received minor bruises, were discharged after treatment. However, the van driver is recuperating in the hospital, police said.

The accident took place at Basantara Line near Kendriya Vidyalaya.

"It is suspected that the bus was moving on the wrong side due to which the accident took place. A case under relevant section of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway," a police officer said.

The school bus driver fled from the spot.