Delhi school girls flee home after quarrel with parents, cops find them at Haridwar Railway Station

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Three schoolmates who fled their homes southwest Delhi over some issues with their parents were found at the Haridwar Railway Station, Delhi Police said on Monday. The girls are between the age of 11-13 years.

Police received information on Sunday about the girls' who are from Sagarpur area and registered an FIR.

During investigation, about 100 CCTV camera footage were checked and their movements were spotted from in Sagarpur, Hauz Khas and Nizamuddin.

Police said that on Monday morning, all the three girls were traced at Haridwar Railway Station.

"Initial investigation suggested that they were angry with their parents after they were scolded by them over some issue. Further investigation is underway," said a senior police officer.