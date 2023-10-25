Delhi school students meet CRPF braves; offer homage at National Police Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Students from various schools of Delhi on Wednesday interacted with gallantry medal winners of the CRPF at the National Police Memorial here as part of the police commemoration day linked activities, officials said.

The students also paid homage at the memorial in Chanakyapuri as a mark of respect to the central and state police forces personnel killed in the line of duty.

The police commemoration day is observed every year on October 21 and the Union government has decided to hold various events at the memorial till October 31.

Families of the CRPF personnel killed in action were also invited while some of the personnel decorated with bravery medals were honoured at the event, a senior officer of the force said.

Later, senior officers of the paramilitary force laid wreaths at the memorial and the force band rendered martial music, he said.

"The Central Reserve Police Force continues to exemplify the highest standards of bravery and sacrifice and this event today at the National Police Memorial is a testimony to the befitting tribute to the courage, sacrifice and unyielding commitment of CRPF personnel working in extremely challenging conditions for maintaining the internal security of the country," an official statement said.

The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, is the country's largest central armed police force (CAPF) and it has earned a total of 2,502 gallantry medals till now.

Raised as the Crown Representative's Police (CRP) under the British in 1939, it was renamed the Central Reserve Police Force a decade later, in 1949.

The force is deployed in three main operational theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist tasks in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency duties in the northeast. PTI NES RHL