Delhi: School students raise concerns about pollution, urge govt to find permanent solution

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The students of various schools in Delhi-NCR gathered at Central Delhi on Wednesday with posters and raised concerns about pollution, its impact on them and urged the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

While some of the students raised concerns about their health like chest congestion, redness in eyes and frequent coughs, the children of the slum areas highlighted how shutting down of the schools during rise in pollution impact their education for not being able to afford gadgets.

Shiv Haider, a student who lives in Bhalaswa's slum area, said that pollution has been affecting their health as well as studies severely, as his family has only one mobile phone for all.

"The pollution and subsequent shutting down of the schools impacted our studies badly. My parents work as scrap dealers and I also have a sister who is a school student. There is just one phone for all of us," Haider told PTI.

"When the schools were shut in Delhi due to pollution, my sister and I used to take turns to attend online classes and as a result, we used to miss classes every alternate day," he added.

Due to severe air pollution during the month of November, the Delhi government schools observed a portion of 'winter vacation' from November 9 to November 18.

Shivangi Jha, a 14-year-old student, said that she faced health issues like chest congestion and cough during the month of November when the AQI levels had breached the 400-mark (severe category).

"In the face of annual air pollution peaks, I've felt the struggle to breathe waiting for my school bus. I had health issues like chest congestion and cough for a long time. We have come here to be heard. We are tired of being not able to lead a normal life," Jha said.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari while speaking about the pollution in Delhi and its impact on the children said that urgent intervention is needed from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to address the battle against air pollution.

"Access to clean air is a fundamental human right, not a privilege. Amidst a public health crisis, it's alarming that parliamentary discussions don't explicitly prioritise clean air and the children have to come here to jolt the leaders. Urgent intervention from the Prime Minister's Office is essential to address this escalating battle against air pollution," Kandhari said. PTI ABU AS AS