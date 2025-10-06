Delhi school teachers to get hands-on training in AI-mediated classrooms

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) School teachers in Delhi are set to undergo hands-on training to learn how to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their classrooms, use technology to personalise learning and make assessments more meaningful.

The initiative will help teachers adopt new and innovative approaches to teaching, preparing students for a future shaped by digital learning, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, said in a circular released on Friday.

The training is being held under the 'AI-Mediated Classroom Project', a special initiative designed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to effectively use AI in education, it said.

According to the SCERT, the programme will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, 100 Computer Science teachers from 50 government schools will receive training through a two-day capacity-building programme. These teachers will then act as resource persons (RPs) for their respective schools.

The second phase will focus on school-level training for subject teachers of Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi and Social Science, who teach Classes 6 and 9.

Each of the selected schools will nominate three teachers from each of these subjects -- 15 teachers per school to undergo the training, it said.

The SCERT added that the project has been initiated in line with the vision of fostering future-ready classrooms and promoting the use of AI in school education.

"It aims to empower teachers to adopt innovative pedagogical methods, enhance classroom engagement and improve learning outcomes through AI-based practices," the department said.

The Directorate of Education has identified and recommended 50 government schools across Delhi for the project, and also selected 100 teachers, the SCERT added.