Delhi schools asked to step up anti-malaria measures in June

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government and private schools in Delhi to actively observe June as anti-malaria month and implement preventive measures to control the spread of the disease ahead of the monsoon.

The advisory was issued in continuation of an earlier circular dated April 15 on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, the new circular issued on Friday said.

"All districts director of education and heads of government, government-aided, and private unaided recognised schools have been requested to follow the activities mentioned for prevention and eradication of malaria," it read.

The Ministry of Health has set 2030 as the target year for malaria eradication in India. "The month of June is observed as anti-malaria-month every year prior to monsoon to increase community awareness, participation and maintain sustained efforts," the circular added.

To curb mosquito breeding and water stagnation, all departments, offices, and institutes have been advised to check their premises regularly.

"Organisations may carry out inspections to ensure no mosquito breeding grounds exist within their areas," the circular stated.

Schools have also been asked to prominently display dos and don'ts related to malaria prevention at visible locations. "A list of precautionary measures has been enclosed as annexure for display in offices, departments, and institutions," it read.

The DoE has called for sensitisation of staff on vector-borne diseases and encouraged use of social media for spreading awareness messages.

"Health talks and interpersonal communication activities may also be conducted to educate people on prevention methods," the circular added.