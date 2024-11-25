Delhi schools prepare for resumption of physical classes after SC's nudge

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Schools in the national capital are stepping up efforts to protect students' health if physical classes are resumed but parents remain in a dilemma: sending kids to school risks exposure to pollution, keeping them home risks missing out on essential in-person activities.

Schools suggested wearing masks and minimising outdoor activities for students, among other measures, to avoid any health risks linked to air pollution. The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that resumption of physical classes could be considered.

In view of Delhi's bad air quality, which had plummeted to "severe" levels" but has since improved slightly, schools have been holding online classes. At 9 am on Monday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, in the 'poor' category.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said that her school has prepared an advisory to minimise health risks once schools reopen. "We will issue guidelines urging students to wear masks both on and off campus and to carpool whenever possible. Additionally, we’ve postponed all major events, including the annual day and sports day, from November to February," Acharya said.

Rajesh Hassija, principal of Indraprastha School, emphasised curbing activities that could aggravate breathing issues.

"Masks are mandatory for students, and we have minimised all outdoor activities. Morning assemblies will now take place inside classrooms, and yoga or exercise sessions are on hold as these can lead to increased inhalation of pollutants," he said.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, however, highlighted the dilemma many parents face.

"It feels like a no-win situation. If we send our children to school, they are at risk due to pollution, if we keep them home, they miss out on essential in-person activities," said Gautam.

"We have instructed our children to wear masks throughout the day and have started providing them antioxidant-rich food to boost immunity and have urged schools to take extra care of children with dust allergies," she added.

Vividh Gupta, principal of Bal Bhavan Public School in Mayur Vihar said that he has issued strict precautions and added, "We've asked parents to send students in full-sleeve uniforms and masks. Parents using private vehicles are encouraged to switch to school transport to reduce emissions." "To ensure the well-being of our students, especially students below class five who do not wear masks for longer time, to minimise dust and dirt, the school campus will be sprinkled with water twice a day and during free periods, students will be encouraged to engage in indoor activities such as chess, carrom, and painting," he added.

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the Delhi region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges stating that many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels, it could not order curbs below GRAP-3 or GRAP-2. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY