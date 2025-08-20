Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threats, police launch search operation

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch search operation, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately.

The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes. PTI BM MNK MNK