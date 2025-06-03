Delhi schools to conduct year-long campaign on Yamuna cleanliness

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Directorate of Education has launched a year-long campaign titled 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' to promote the importance of a clean River Yamuna, according to a statement.

The campaign aims to educate students about water conservation and the significance of preserving the Yamuna River, said a circular released on Monday.

The programme is scheduled to run from July 2025 to March 2026 across government, government-aided, and private schools under the Directorate, it stated.

As per the circular, schools have been instructed to organise monthly activities, starting with essay writing in July on the significance of a clean Yamuna.

Drawing and painting competitions will follow in August, while September will focus on speeches, debates, and skits on water conservation and pollution, it stated.

In October, schools will hold Yamuna pledge drives and awareness walks. Cultural programmes related to the Yamuna are also to be featured during annual school functions, it said.

The circular added that this campaign in collaboration with NSS units and local Delhi Jal Board offices will organise interactive sessions, motivational talks and exhibitions to engage students meaningfully.

The initiative is aimed at building a stronger sense of environmental responsibility among students while supporting ongoing conservation efforts, it added.