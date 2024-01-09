Delhi schools to take part in state R-Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium on Jan 25

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi schools will celebrate Republic Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town on January 25 in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Tuesday.

Rehearsals of the cultural programmes will start from January 11, while a full-dress rehearsal will be held on January 22 ahead of the final function, it said.

"State Republic day function will be organised on behalf of Delhi government at Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, Delhi on January 25. The Chief Minister will unfurl the national flag. Every year, school children from Delhi schools take part as flag marchers, band contingents and cultural performers," the circular said.

The final function will begin at 7 am on January 25 and in case of any changes, students and teachers will be informed at the venue, the DoE said. PTI ABU IJT