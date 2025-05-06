Delhi schools told to hold mock drills on disaster response training for students, staff

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all school heads to organise training sessions for students and teachers on disaster response and a demonstration video has been shared to help schools understand how to conduct a proper mock drill.

The directive comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked all states to carry out mock drills in light of the "new and complex threats" emerging due to heightened tensions with Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 civilians were shot dead point blank on April 22.

As part of a nationwide mega mock drill, authorities in Delhi will conduct 'Operation Abhyaas' at 55 locations across the city at 4 pm on Wednesday. Officials said the drill will simulate various emergency situations such as air raids, fires and search-and-rescue operations.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the DoE said, "All schools are directed to ensure full participation in the mock drill exercise and to cooperate with the visiting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) teams in the right spirit, with the aim of promoting a culture of safety, preparedness and civic responsibility among students." The Civil Defence Exercise will involve active participation from the district controller, various district authorities, civil defence wardens and volunteers, Home Guards (both active and reservists), as well as members of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and students from schools and colleges.

The department has asked all government and private aided schools to submit a report, along with photographs of the drill, to their respective district education offices on Wednesday, it stated.

The demonstration video shared with the schools shows teachers responding to an alarm by closing doors, windows and curtains, and switching off electrical appliances. Students are instructed to take cover under their desks or near walls, protecting their heads with their school bags and hands.

Senior students will also be trained to guide the younger ones and help maintain calm during any alarming situation, the video mentioned.

Students will be advised to use thick curtains at home and turn off all lights, including bulbs, phones and torches, during such scenarios.