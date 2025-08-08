Delhi schools will be viewed as temples of education, not commercial establishments: CM

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the government's fee regulation Bill will ensure that schools will now be viewed as temples of education and not commercial establishments.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, she said it will give justice to parents.

"This Bill will provide relief to households from the worries of school fees. Schools will now be temples of education and not commercial establishments," she added.

The Bill, tabled by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday during the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, seeks to regulate fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital.

Attacking the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation, Gupta said, "Your policy and intentions were corrupt. You not only destroyed parents' hopes of sending their children to private schools but also ruined government schools. Out of 795 school buildings, only 241 are permanent structures. Schools function under tin sheds even till now. This was their education model." She charged that the AAP government built only 20 schools during its tenure.

"When your deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia went to jail, children were asked to write letters saying 'We want Manish uncle back'. Teachers were forced to write on social media that they want Sisodia back. Ask them now, whether they want him as minister," she asked. PTI SSM SLB SLB KSS KSS