Delhi: Scooter rider injured after being hit by car near Rithala Metro Station; driver absconding

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old scooter rider was injured after a car hit his vehicle near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi, an officials said on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 11.40 pm on Saturday, when a car collided with a scooter. Following the crash, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, he said.

Police said a PCR call was received regarding the accident, after which a team was rushed to the scene. One injured person was found at the spot and was immediately taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment.

The injured was identified as Sukh Nandan. He was riding the scooter at the time of the accident.

"The car involved in the accident has been seized. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and identify another injured person," the police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI BM SHS