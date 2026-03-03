Delhi: Scooter rider run over by bus after crashing into open car door

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was run over by a DTC bus after he fell onto the road when his scooter crashed into an open car door near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station here on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to police, a car had stopped on the left side of the road after one of its occupants complained of uneasiness and requested that the vehicle be halted as he needed to use the washroom.

“The passenger opened the right rear door of the car. At the same time, a scooter rider coming from behind collided with the suddenly opened door,” a senior police officer said.

Following the impact, the rider fell onto the road and was run over by a DTC bus that was approaching from behind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

The vehicles involved in the accident included a DTC bus, the scooter and the SUV car.

The deceased was identified as Daksh, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ SSJ NB NB