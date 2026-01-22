Delhi: Scrap dealer among 4 held for armed robbery of Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for orchestrating an armed robbery of Rs 40 lakh in Shahbad Dairy area after a scrap dealer plotted to get a man robbed as he was unwilling to return the money due to financial distress, police said on Wednesday.

The mastermind, identified as Amitabh Aggarwal, the scrap dealer, had called the complainant, Kamal Yadav, to hand over Rs 40 lakh in connection with a business transaction on January 19, they said.

Earlier, Aggarwal ran a PVC factory and was arrested in 2025 in a GST fraud case following a raid. He was later released on bail, a senior police officer said.

After starting a new business, Aggarwal allegedly decided to retain the money meant for the transaction. As he was facing financial difficulties, he hatched a plan wherein, after giving the cash, he deployed two associates -- Virender Kumar and Pawan Sharma -- on a scooter to rob the complainant at gunpoint, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

The driver of the car in which Aggarwal arrived to meet the victim has also been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The car and scooter used in the commission of the crime have been seized, and the robbed money has been recovered.