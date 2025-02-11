Delhi Secretariat getting ready to serve as seat of new BJP government in city

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi Secretariat is being readied to serve as the seat of new BJP government in power, with changing nameplates of former ministers, repairs other routine maintenance works.

The BJP, which won 48 of the 70 assembly seats in the polls held on February 5, has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years. A meeting of the BJP legislative party is yet to take place to elect the leader of the House who will be the new chief minister of Delhi.

The security at the Delhi Secretariat was ramped up on Saturday itself while the counting of votes was progressing to ensure safety of official records.

A senior general administration department (GAD) officer said that routine maintenance works were being speeded up to ensure the Delhi Secretariat premises was ready to receive the new government.

The nameplates of the ministers in previous government were removed, their offices were also being spruced up for the new council of ministers.

Atishi, who resigned as the chief minister on Sunday, was urged by the lieutenant governor to continue on the post till formation of the new government.

The nameplate outside the working chief minister's office was also removed. The files at different departments were also secured to maintain sanctity of the official records.

The GAD of the Delhi government had last week issued an order for all the departments to ensure that no files, electronic records, documents were moved out of the Delhi Secretariat and camp offices of the ministers without its prior permission.

It directed the department heads for necessary instructions to the branch in charges concerned to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches.

The formation of the new government in Delhi by the BJP is expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit in the weekend.

The BJP offices are abuzz with activity and speculation over the names of prospective MLAs, who could be the next chief minister and ministers in the Delhi government. PTI VIT AS AS