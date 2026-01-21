Delhi Secretariat hosts statehood day celebrations of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday organised a celebration of the statehood Days of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura at the Delhi Secretariat, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.

The event was held as part of an initiative announced in February 2025, under which the Delhi government decided to commemorate the statehood days of various Indian states with dignity and cultural pride.

Addressing the gathering, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that states like Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura represent the essence of India's cultural diversity.

He said that their folk traditions and artistic practices contribute significantly to strengthening national unity. He added that such cultural programmes play an important role in preserving and promoting India's rich heritage while fostering a sense of togetherness among states.

According to a statement, the objective of the programme was to bring the folk traditions, music and cultural legacy of the three northeastern states to a wider national audience.

Cultural performances were organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, featuring traditional folk dances and music from Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, it said, adding that two cultural troupes from each state participated, presenting performances that reflected the unique traditions and artistic expressions of the region.

Dressed in traditional attire, the artists highlighted the cultural diversity of the Northeast through vibrant dance forms and folk music, the statement read.

The event was widely appreciated as a meaningful effort to celebrate India's cultural diversity and encourage greater cultural exchange and understanding across the country, it added.