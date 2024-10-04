Delhi seeing hotter days after withdrawal of monsoon, max temperature at 36.5 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhiites experienced clear skies and a sunny day on Friday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal, the weather department said.

Delhi is witnessing hotter days after the southwest monsoon officially came to an end on Wednesday.

The city was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius, higher than last year's hottest October day -- 36.7 degrees (on Oct 10).

Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal.

The humidity level stood at 56 per cent at 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies for Saturday and the maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 26 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 183 in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.