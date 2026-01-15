Delhi sees 12 pc drop in crimes against women over 4 years: Data

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Crimes against women in the national capital have shown a consistent declining trend over the last four years, with the total number of registered cases dropping by nearly 12 per cent between 2021 and 2024, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025.

The figures indicate that the total number of crimes against women, including rape, dowry death, rape and molestation, stood at 5,208 cases in 2021. This number marginally declined to 5,119 in 2022, further fell to 4,982 in 2023, and dropped sharply to 4,584 in 2024, marking the lowest figure in the four-year period.

Cases of molestation recorded the most significant decline. In 2021, Delhi reported 2,551 cases of molestation, which reduced slightly to 2,501 in 2022 and 2,345 in 2023. In 2024, the figure dropped sharply to 2,037, reflecting a reduction of over 20 per cent compared to 2021.

Eve-teasing cases followed a steady downward trajectory. From 440 cases in 2021, the number dropped to 403 in 2022, 381 in 2023, and further to 362 in 2024, reflecting a sustained decline over four years.

Dowry deaths, a grave indicator of domestic violence, also showed a consistent reduction. While 141 dowry-related deaths were reported in 2021, the figure decreased to 131 in 2022, 115 in 2023 and 109 in 2024, the data showed.

Rape cases, however, presented a mixed trend. The number stood at 2,076 in 2021, rose marginally to 2,084 in 2022, then to 2,141 in 2023, before returning to 2,076 in 2024 — the same level as recorded three years earlier.

Police attributed the overall decline to a combination of factors, including enhanced policing, increased deployment of women police personnel, improved surveillance, and greater awareness, which led to early reporting and intervention.

Initiatives such as intensified night patrolling, expanded CCTV coverage, faster response mechanisms and women's help desks were cited as contributing factors.