Delhi sees a humid day, cloudy sky likely on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The mercury recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 53 per cent and 73 per cent, the weather department said.

The MeT office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB RPA