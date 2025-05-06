Delhi sees below normal temperatures on Tuesday; light rain likely in coming days

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The national capital may see overcast conditions and receive light rain over the next few days as the city recorded below-normal day and night temperatures on Tuesday in the after-effects of last week's intense storm and heavy early-morning shower.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 68 per cent and 41 per cent.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the city experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2.30 am to 8.30 am on the day. This was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 141 at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".