Delhi sees clear skies on Saturday, air quality settles at 'moderate'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Generally clear skies were witnessed in the national capital on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD also forecasts clear skies for Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

At 5.30 pm, the relative humidity was measured at 57 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 131, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.