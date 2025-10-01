Delhi sees clear skies, rain forecast for Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A thunderstorm with rain is forecast for the national capital on Dussehra, but no alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With clear skies over the national capital on Wednesday, the city experienced a maximum temperature of 33.4 degree celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degree celsius, 0.5 notch above the seasonal average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent in the morning, dropping to 92 per cent in the evening.

The city received 37.8 mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung over the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

However, no rainfall was reported in the city from 8 am to 5.30 pm, as per the IMD.

For Thursday, the weather office has forecast a thunderstorm with rain. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum around 34.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 130 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe."