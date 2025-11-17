Delhi sees dip in dengue cases this year, but malaria infections remain close to last year’s levels

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi has seen a drop in dengue cases so far this year, but malaria infections continue to mirror the last year’s trend.

Till November 15, the city reported 1,257 dengue cases, a clear decline from the 4,533 cases logged during the same period in 2024, while malaria cases stood at 671, slightly lower than the 728 malaria cases reported during the same period last year.

The number of dengue cases saw an even steeper drop from the 6,523 cases recorded by mid-November 2023, according to the latest data by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The number of deaths attributed to dengue has also reduced, with only two fatalities reported so far, compared to 11 last year and 19 in 2023.

Monthly data highlights that dengue cases remained subdued through the monsoon and post-monsoon periods, with October recording only 208 cases this year against 377 last year and 2,003 in 2023.

In contrast, malaria trends present a mixed picture. Delhi has recorded 671 malaria cases up to November 15, only slightly lower than the 728 cases reported during the same period last year.

While this marginal dip breaks the upward curve seen in 2024, the numbers remain far higher than those recorded between 2021 and 2023, when annual infections ranged from 166 to 366. No deaths from malaria have been reported this year.

The distribution of cases across the city shows that certain zones remain more affected than others.

Shahdara (South) continues to report the highest number of dengue cases, followed by Rohini and Shahdara (North). For malaria, Shahdara (North), the South zone, and West Delhi have recorded the maximum caseloads.

Meanwhile, the city has reported 17 chikungunya cases till date, while last year, during the entire month of November, the city had recorded 75 cases. In comparison, 15 cases were reported in November 2023 and only four in 2022.