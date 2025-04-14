Delhi sees drop in street crime, rape cases in first quarter of 2025

New Delhi, Apr (14) Compared to the last two years, Delhi has recorded a decline in several major offences, particularly street crime and rape cases, in the first quarter of 2025.

According to police data, snatching incidents saw a steep fall in 2025. From 1,812 cases in 2023 and 1,925 in 2024, the number plummeted to 1,199 this year — a 33.82 per cent reduction from 2023 and a 37.69 per cent fall from last year.

Robbery, a key concern in the capital, showed a rise in 2024 (424 cases) from 375 in 2023 before falling sharply to 315 in 2025 — a 16 per cent drop from 2023 and a 25.7 per cent decrease from 2024.

Rape cases, too, saw a decline from 422 in 2023 to 370 in 2025.

Similarly, fewer kidnapping/abduction cases (1360) were reported versus the same period last year, when 1,393 cases were reported.

"...(in) the last two years, there has been a 1.8 per cent drop in the cases. But such numbers are also a matter of concern," a senior police officer said.

The drop in crimes such as robbery, snatching and crimes against women is a result of intensified patrolling, enhanced night surveillance, and a stricter law and order environment across the city, said the police officer. PTI BM AMJ AMJ AMJ