Delhi sees hazy day; max temp at 30.2 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) It was a hazy day in Delhi on Thursday as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, which falls in the "very poor" category, and the maximum temperature settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

At least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the "severe" category. The areas where AQI breached the 400-mark are - Anand Vihar (450), Bawana (452), Burari Crossing (408), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (460), NSIT Dwarka (406), Najafgarh (414), Narela (433), Nehru Nagar (400), New Moti Bagh (423), Okhla Phase 2 (415), Patparganj (412), Punjabi Bagh (445), R K Puram (417), Rohini (454), Shadipur (407) and Wazirpur (435).

According to the weather department, the national capital would witness shallow fog in the next three days.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 70 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. PTI ABU CK