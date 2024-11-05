Delhi sees highest dengue, malaria, chikungunya cases in October in four years

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded over 2,400 dengue cases in October, the highest in the past four years, according to official data.

This figure is more than double the number of cases recorded in September and the highest for any month this year so far, the data shows.

In addition to dengue, cases of malaria and chikungunya were also at their highest levels in the month of October this year when compared with the past four years.

Malaria cases saw a significant rise, with 279 cases reported in October, compared to just 37 in 2023, 75 in 2022, 47 in 2021, and 34 in 2020.

Similarly, the chikungunya case tally stood at 96 cases, up from only 5 in October 2023. In 2022, there were 17 cases while there in 2021 there were 25 cases and 17 cases in 2020.

Interestingly, no cases of mosquito-borne diseases were reported in Delhi in the week ending November 2, as per the data.

The total number of dengue cases so far has reached 4,061, with three deaths attributed to the disease, it stated.

In 2023, a total of 9,266 dengue cases were reported throughout the year, and 6,003 cases were reported by the end of October.

For comparison, dengue cases in October 2023 stood at 2,003. There were 1,238 cases in October 2022, 1,196 cases in 2021 and 346 cases in 2020.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported from the Najafgarh zone, with 613 cases.

The highest number of malaria cases was reported from the City SP zone, with 95 cases, while the highest number of chikungunya cases came from the Shahdara North zone, with 75 cases. PTI SJJ NB