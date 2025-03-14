Delhi sees hottest day of year so far at 36.2 deg C, light rain on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year so far on Friday with the mercury settling at a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 7.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

South, southwest, central and parts of west Delhi received light rainfall in the evening, adding to the joy of Holi.

Delhi recorded its previous highest temperature of the year so far at 34.8 degrees Celsius on March 11.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 193, in the 'moderate' category, around 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. PTI NSM DIV