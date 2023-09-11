Delhi sees humid weather, air quality drops to 'satisfactory'

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Humid weather conditions prevailed on Monday in Delhi as it received traces of rainfall as the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

A day after Delhi recorded its best air quality of the year, the air quality deteriorated and entered the 'satisfactory' category. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 53.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded traces of rainfall, while Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1 mm and traces of rainfall, respectively.

The humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 97 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory category from September 12 to September 14, the MeT said.

Rain and cool winds on Sunday brought the minimum temperature down by five notches in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi registered its best air quality of the year on Sunday with a 24-hour AQI of 45, which was was in the 'good' category. PTI SLB MNK RPA RPA