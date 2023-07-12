Delhi sees massive traffic snarls, police issues advisory

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday witnessed traffic snarls in many areas due to waterlogging, damaged roads and movement of Kanwarias, as the city grappled with the aftermath of heavy rains over the weekend.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River following the rainfall and release of water by Haryana. Prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 were imposed in flood-prone areas on Wednesday.

As intermittent rains continued, airline operators advised people to allow more time for their journey to the airport.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement expected en route Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara tweeted.

Ravi Saxena, a resident of east Delhi, said that the traffic was heavy from Shahdara flyover to Shastri Park.

"I was going to central Delhi around 1 pm but was stuck in traffic from Shahdara flyover. The traffic movement at Shastri Park was affected in patches perhaps due to a dedicated lane for the kanwariyas," Saxena said.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter and said, "In view of the movement of Kanwarias, the movement of traffic in the service lane from Shankar Vihar towards Rajokri Flyover has been restricted. Due to this, traffic will remain affected on NH-48. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." Commuters also took to Twitter to update about the traffic congestion in different parts.

One of them stated that there was a traffic jam on IGNOU Road, MB Road Saket and Malviya Nagar in the southern part of the city.

The traffic was heavy at Janak Puri from Peeragadhi to Janak Puri Road, on the Vikaspuri flyover, towards District Centre in Janak Puri and Vikas Puri and people stuck for around one hour in these areas.

The carriageway from Gurgaon to IGI Airport was completely jammed and traffic was moving at a snail's pace. Similarly, traffic was heavy from Delhi towards Gurgaon near Mahipalpur. Dwarka Sector-12 red light not working causing heavy traffic jams of around one kilometer, other commuters stated.

In other tweets, police said, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretches.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Swarn Park, Mundka towards Tikri border due to waterlogging near Metro Pillar No. 507. Kindly avoid the stretch." Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the Yamuna River.

A number of people from low-lying areas along Yamuna have been shifted to makeshift camps along the roads.

As the water level in the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 metres, movement of traffic will be regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, the police said.

The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg - Pushta Road - Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road - Arihant Marg - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, it said.

For east-to-west movement, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Arihant Marg - Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - DKFO - AIIMS Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, the statement said.

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road, it said.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by the administration and in case of unavoidable journey, only the mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans, the police said.

While most of the areas in Lutyens Delhi impacted by the recent incessant rains have been cleared, work is in full swing on the remaining ones, NDMC officials said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council asked the public to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities as clean-up efforts continue.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday took stock of the situation. He aid that so far around 45 uprooted trees have been removed by the NDMC teams.

"While most of the areas have been cleared. He acknowledged that some areas may still require additional time for restoration. We urge the public to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities as clean-up efforts continue," Upadhyay said.

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi last week, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging.

The city's most popular shopping destination, Connaught Place, was flooded and the Minto Bridge underpass for closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

Upadhyay said that NDMC employees are still working day and night to keep the area running smoothly.

He said trees were uprooted in areas like Jantar Mantar, Mahadev Road, Bhagat Singh Marg, Udhyan Marg, BKS Marg, Bapa Nagar, Teen Murti Lane, Children Park, Bharti Nagar, Lodhi Road, Moti Bagh etc.

"Most of the roads have been cleared and it will take time to clear others," he said.