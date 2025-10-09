Delhi sees maximum temp of 29.9 on Thursday; AQI 'satisfactory'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9 degree Celsius, 4.3 notches below the normal, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear sky on Friday.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 100.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM BM MPL MPL