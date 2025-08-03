Delhi sees moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.7 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Deoli, Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukherjee Nagar and Pul Prahladpur.

As per the IMD, Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Mayur Vihar received the highest rainfall of 27 mm between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 2.30 am on Sunday. Pusa recorded 24.5 mm, Najafgarh 22 mm, Pragati Maidan 18.7 mm, Palam 14.2 mm, and Safdarjung 8.2 mm during the same period. Light showers were also reported from Lodi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar.

According to the weather department, rain activity had remained subdued on Friday and during the day on Saturday before intensifying late evening onwards. Between 8.30 am on August 1 and 8.30 am on August 2, Ayanagar recorded 11 mm of rainfall, followed by 4.6 mm in Safdarjung and 4.2 mm in Lodi Road.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below the season's average.

Relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Monday with maximum and minimum temperature expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 79, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB MNK MNK