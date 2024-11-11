Delhi sees record high chikungunya, malaria cases in 5 years, dengue on wane

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Delhi registered a record high number of Chikungunya and Malaria cases in the past five years, while dengue cases declined, according to official data.

As of November 9 this year, 728 malaria cases and 172 chikungunya cases were reported in the city.

In 2020, there were 228 malaria cases, in 2021, 167 cases, in 2022, 263 cases, and in 2023, 426 cases.

The tally includes 19 cases reported in the week leading up to November 9, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's weekly report on mosquito-borne diseases.

The number of chikungunya cases in 2020 stood at 111, in 2021, there were 89 cases, in 2022, 48 cases, and in 2023, 65 cases.

This year, as of November 9, the number of chikungunya cases was 172.

Meanwhile, 4,533 dengue cases were reported in Delhi in 2024, including 472 cases in November.

In comparison, there were 9,266 dengue cases reported in 2023.

The number of dengue cases has sharply declined since last month, when it doubled to 2,431 cases from 1,052 cases in September.

The highest number of chikungunya cases were reported from the Shahdara South zone with 87 cases, while the highest number of malaria cases were reported from the City SP zone with 104 cases.

The highest number of dengue cases were reported from the Central Delhi zone with 490 cases. PTI SJJ VN VN