Delhi sees record rain surge, annual average crossed 4 months early

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) In a year that began almost bone-dry, Delhi has now crossed its annual average rainfall, with over four months still to go. The city’s cumulative rainfall touched 818.1 mm on Thursday, surpassing the yearly norm of 774.4 mm, according to official data.

Light showers are expected at least until August 20, including two to three brief spells on Independence Day.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, measured 13.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, followed by another 79.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

This took August’s total to 254.8 mm, surpassing the normal monthly average of 233.1 mm, according to the IMD data.

With Thursday’s showers, Delhi’s cumulative rainfall for 2025 touched 818.1 mm — already exceeding the city’s yearly average and marking the quickest such crossover since 2021.

The trend is remarkable given that the first four months of 2025 saw a mere 10.5 mm of rainfall.

From May onward, however, the capital has logged more than 800 mm, with every month since then recording excess rain.

May, in particular, set a new record as the wettest ever, with 186.4 mm — over six times the normal of 30.7 mm. June saw 107.1 mm, about 45 per cent above its long-period average (LPA) of 74.1 mm, while July recorded 259.3 mm, which was 24 per cent higher than the LPA of 209.7 mm.

Meanwhile, under overcast skies, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees below the normal average, while the minimum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal.

According to the weather office, Friday will remain mostly overcast, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature possibly settling between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.