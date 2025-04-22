Delhi sees sharp dip in minimum temperature; AQI remains in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a sharp dip in the minimum temperature on Tuesday, which was recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius, 5.3 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In comparison, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last six years for this time of the year. A similar temperature was last observed in 2022, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 17 and 26 per cent during the day.

Several weather-monitoring stations in the city also recorded high daytime temperatures. The Ridge reported 41.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar logged 41.1 degrees, Narela reported 40 degrees, and Palam recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast clear skies with sustained surface winds blowing at speeds between 10 to 20 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) at 227 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.