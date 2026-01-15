Delhi sees steady growth in registered vehicles over last four years

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi's transport data over the past four years show a steady rise in registered private vehicles alongside consistently high usage of buses and Metro services, with official figures indicating evolving travel patterns between 2021–22 and 2024–25.

The data, compiled by the Department of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government, showed that the total number of registered motor vehicles in the national capital increased each year during the last four financial years.

In 2021–22, Delhi had 1,27,04,278 registered vehicles. This rose to 1,42,04,810 in 2022–23, increased further to 1,48,87,713 in 2023–24, and reached 1,56,31,150 in 2024–25, the data showed.

Two-wheelers accounted for the largest share throughout the period, increasing from 51.35 lakh in 2021–22 to 56.59 lakh in 2024–25. The number of cars and jeeps also rose steadily, from 20.57 lakh to 20.88 lakh during the same period.

Registrations of auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses remained relatively stable, with minor year-to-year variations.

According to the data, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) route bus fleet stood at 3,147 buses at the end of 2024–25, compared to lower fleet availability in previous years, reflecting gradual expansion.

In 2024–25, DIMTS buses carried 5,563 lakh passengers, averaging 15.24 lakh passengers per day, with 2,972 buses operating daily. The fleet covered 2,118.05 lakh kilometres during the year, it stated.

Earlier years recorded lower operational kilometres and passenger volumes, corresponding with a smaller active fleet. The breakdown rate in 2024–25 stood at 1.24 per 10,000 km, with AC buses reporting a higher rate than non-AC buses.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) recorded 9,334.9 lakh passengers in 2024–25, translating into an average daily ridership of 25.58 lakh. This marked an increase over 2023–24, when DTC carried 9,510.57 lakh passengers, with a higher daily average of 25.99 lakh, though fleet composition differed across years.

In 2023–24, DTC had 4,359 buses in its fleet, compared to 3,819 buses in 2024–25, reflecting adjustments in bus categories and the phasing out of older vehicles, as per official records.

Operational kilometres increased marginally from 2,277.69 lakh km in 2023–24 to 2,283.32 lakh km in 2024–25, the data showed. Breakdown rates varied across bus types, with higher figures reported for low-floor and AC buses in both years.

The data also showed that the Delhi Metro recorded an average daily passenger journey of 63.07 lakh as of March 2025, including the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

The Metro network expanded gradually over the years, with 12 operational lines by March 2025, connecting Delhi with Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida. The number of available trains stood at 348, supported by 17 depots and 2,362 coaches.

It further mentioned that in 2024–25, DIMTS buses were involved in 50 accidents, including 20 fatal cases. In comparison, DTC reported 101 accidents in 2023–24, including 22 fatal, 14 major and 65 minor incidents, highlighting differences in reporting periods and fleet operations across years.

The data also stated that regulatory actions increased over the years. In 2024–25, 62.06 lakh vehicles were de-registered, while 18.08 lakh vehicles were scrapped, compared to lower figures of 48.06 lakh vehicles de-registered and 4,923 scrapped in 2021–22. PTI SHB HIG