Delhi sees surge in air pollution as AQI hits poor category after 112 days

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) After a period of three months and 19 days, residents of Delhi faced a significant decline in air quality on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 235, falling into the poor category.

According to the official data, this marks the first time since June 5, 2024, when the AQI reached 248, that the capital has experienced poor air quality.

The primary contributor to the city's air pollution is currently the transport sector, according to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the AQI had been recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 197 until 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On the same day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled the Winter Action Plan, which includes 21 focused initiatives aimed at combating air pollution in the national capital.

Key components of the plan encompass an anti-dust campaign, increased road sweeping, water sprinkling, awards for excellence in pollution mitigation, and awareness campaigns, along with measures to curb stubble burning.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal while the humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with light rain and thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.