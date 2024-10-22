Delhi sees surge in sale of air purifiers, masks as pollution levels worsen

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) With rising air pollution in Delhi, the city is seeing a surge in the sale of air purifiers and masks, according to several traders and pharmacists.

A thick layer of smog covered Delhi on Tuesday morning, as the city's air quality dropped to the 'very poor' category, with 27 monitoring stations reporting alarming levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In response to the worsening air quality, the Centre has implemented stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), introducing several restrictions.

As levels of PM10 -- small particles that can enter the lungs and affect heart and lung health -- rise, many residents are expressing concern for their health and that of family members with respiratory issues.

Various market association traders report a considerable increase in the sale of air purifiers, as people seek to support a healthier lifestyle.

"Many customers are now actively inquiring about the quality and prices of air purifiers at our store, especially after Dussehra," said Anju, a salesperson at Chroma. "In previous months, customers would ask about a variety of products, but now most are focused on air purifiers." People are buying air purifiers not only for their homes but also for their offices.

According to Vijendre Mohan, owner of the Air India Expert, demand for air purifiers has surged this year compared to the previous year.

"We've seen over a 70 per cent increase in sales for home air purifiers, while sales in workplaces have surged by 200 percent," Mohan told PTI.

"People are increasingly worried about the health effects of polluted air, which is driving this sudden spike in purchases," he explained.

This surge in sales is largely due to growing concerns about air quality amid rising pollution levels, he added.

There has also been a notable increase in mask sales. An Apollo Pharmacy salesperson reported a daily rise in mask purchases, especially N95 masks.

"Customers have been buying masks from our shop daily, particularly over the past two weeks," said the salesperson. PTI SHB SJJ SJJ NB NB