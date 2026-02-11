Delhi: Self-styled 'baba' arrested in Peeragarhi triple murder case

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a self-styled 'baba' in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover, marking the first arrest in the case, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Kamaruddin, described by police as a 'maulana' and an occult practitioner, has been booked for murder, he said.

Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47, and 40, were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday afternoon, with Randhir in the driver's seat and the other two seated in the rear.

The police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three for about a year and was seen in CCTV footage sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier that day.

He is being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths, the officer said.