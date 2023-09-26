Delhi services dept's panel shortlists 103 for appointment on compassionate grounds

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A total of 103 candidates were shortlisted by the screening committee of Delhi government's Services Department for appointment on compassionate grounds, including those whose family members died on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the screening committee was held on September 21. The five-member committee is chaired by the Secretary (Vigilance).

The committee had met to consider 259 cases of appointments on compassionate grounds that were received from various departments of the Delhi government, according to official documents.

In March this year, the government had adopted a system of allocation of merit points to various attributes and parameters based on a 100 point scale.

These parameters include status of the applicant, family pension, dependents of the deceased or those who retired on medical grounds, number of minor children, etc.

The screening committee analysed the applications based on the terminal benefits, number of dependants, etc.

Out of 259 cases for appointment on compassionate grounds, 15 were rejected for various reasons like the eligible candidates not applying at the time of the family member's death, affected family nominating another person for availing the job or no applications being received from the family.

Out of 244 candidates whose applications were considered, 103 applications were shortlisted as against as many vacancies.

"The details of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on website for the sake of transparency and public scrutiny. Individual applicants can also see their files if they want," said an official.

After the analysis of files by candidates for which 15 days have been granted, the file relating to the appointment will be submitted to chief secretary for acceptance. PTI SLB SLB CK CK