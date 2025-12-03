Delhi set for pop-culture extravaganza at Comic Con 2025

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The national capital is set to turn into a pop-culture hotspot as Delhi Comic Con returns with its 13th edition on December 5, bringing together fans, creators and cosplayers for engaging performances, interactions and immersive experiences.

To be held at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla, the three-day annual festival -- launched in 2011 -- has consistently attracted thousands of attendees of all ages with its comic showcases, anime and manga booths, gaming areas, fan meet-ups, and live performances.

The 2025 edition will be headlined by French-Australian actress ChloE Hollings, best known internationally as the voice of Widowmaker in the popular game "Overwatch".

Hollings, whose portfolio spans film, theatre and major gaming titles including "Valerian", "Wolverine" and "Wolfenstein: Youngblood", will participate in sessions and meet fans during the festival.

Also joining the event is renowned international cosplayer and designer Eriza, known for her award-winning creations that blend advanced electronics, plastics, and dyeing techniques.

Alongside international guests, 19 Indian creators -- including writers, illustrators and storytellers -- will showcase their work, conduct workshops and interact with fans through panels and signing sessions.

"A major attraction this year will be a range of VR and interactive experience zones. These include the Maruti Suzuki Arena Zone, Crunchyroll experience zone, Android BGMI Panfest, Lenovo Legion Gaming Zone, 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' Experience Zone and the Kinderjoy Experience Zone. Each installation will offer visitors hands-on entertainment, gaming and immersive storytelling," the organisers said in a statement.

The festival will also host the grand finale of the PlayStation India Cup, presented by PlayStation India and Nodwin Gaming.

It will further feature a diverse entertainment lineup, including stand-up acts by Aashish Solanki and Inder Sahani, and performances by rapper K!llswitch, singer Celinedee Matahari, Nigerian-origin rapper Yung Sammy, musician MC Heam, Bollywood fusion band KY Collective and magician Karan Singh.

The event will come to a close on December 7.