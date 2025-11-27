Delhi: Seven farmers awarded for adopting innovative agricultural practices

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Seven farmers were awarded at a ceremony held in Delhi for innovation and enterprise in agriculture.

The first-ever 'Kisan of India Samman' held here honoured outstanding farmers across seven categories -- organic/natural farming, protected cultivation, food processing, agricultural start-up, dairy farming, fisheries and new tech in agriculture, according to a statement.

Amit Soni, an entrepreneur from Rajasthan's Jodhpur recounted how his chocolate truffle cake made of bajra was cut in Parliament and appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sana Khan, who attained popularity after Prime Minister Modi lauded her efforts at vermicomposting in the program 'Mann ki Baat', exhorted the youth to take up agriculture.

Asserting that the country's future lays with farming, she said, “We encourage people to stay with farming and incorporate modern techniques.” Appreciating the awardees, Dr Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in a video message, said that these farmers were setting a bright example for millions of Indian farmers with their innovative farming techniques.

The awardees are -- Narendra Singh Mehra for Organic/natural farming, Narendra Singh Mehra from Haldwani, Khema Ram Choudhary for protected cultivation, Gurpreet Singh Shergil, Ravindra Manikrao Metkar for agricultural start-up, Surendra Awana for dairy farming, Shiv Prasad Sahani for fisheries and Abhishek Dhama for new tech in agriculture.