Delhi: Seven held with banned Chinese 'manjha'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested seven people involved in the sale of banned Chinese 'manjha' and recovered 29 reels from their possession, officials on Tuesday said.

"Teams of southwest district received secret information about selling of Chinese manjha. In different operations, teams arrested seven people and recovered 29 reels from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

According to the police, they arrested Arun Kumar, Narender Kumar, Govind, Ajay Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Mohammad Saddam and Pawan Kumar.

Further investigation is under progress to ascertain source of the banned Chinese manjha, they said. PTI BM AS AS