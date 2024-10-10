Delhi: Seven year-old boy sexually assaulted by neighbour in Dwarka's Bindapur

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a person, who lives in his neighbourhood in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to the fore on Wednesday evening when the victim complained of pain in his rectum to his mother.

A PCR call was made by the victim's mother at about 9.29 pm. A team reached the house and took the boy to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for medical examination, where the doctors confirmed sexual assault on him.

A case under section 6 of the POCSO Act and 351(2) of the BNS has been registered at the Bindapur police station and teams were formed to nab the accused, a police officer said.

The mother's statement has been recorded, the officer said, adding she stated that her son had problem in rectum while going to bathroom and later revealed that one neighbour who was staying on rent in same building sexually assaulted him and used to show him porn pics on mobile.

The boy was counselled and discharged from the hospital after treatment, police said. PTI ALK AS AS