Delhi: Several routes diverted as rising Yamuna forces closure of Old Iron Bridge

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Old Iron Bridge across the Yamuna river was closed for traffic and public movement from 4 pm on Tuesday till further orders due to the increasing water level, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

In an advisory on X, the police said the closure will remain in force till further orders, and commuters have been advised to avoid the route. Traffic diversions have been put in place at Hanuman Setu, Bela Road (behind Red Fort), and the east and west sides of the Old Iron Bridge.

"Traffic will be diverted via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road. Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel," the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, traffic from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station, and the Red Fort side will be diverted via Hanuman Setu to Outer Ring Road to a loop from Raja Ram Kohli Marg to Geeta Colony Road.

Vehicles coming in from Rajghat and Shanti Van (via Bela Road) will be diverted from Bela Road T-point on Ring Road to Shanti Van Chowk to Raja Ram Kohli Marg and finally Geeta Colony Road, it said.

From the northeast Delhi side, including Shahdara, Seelampur and Shastri Park, motorists will be diverted via Pushta Road to a loop on Raja Ram Kohli Marg and the Ring Road, the police added.

Traffic from east Delhi areas such as Akshardham, Mayur Vihar and Pandav Nagar will be diverted from Geeta Colony Flyover to Geeta Colony Road T-point to Geeta Colony Flyover to Shanti Van Chowk and Ring Road (MGM).

Commuters have been urged to use public transport to reduce congestion, avoid roadside parking and remain vigilant.