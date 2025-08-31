Delhi: Several shanties gutted in Rohini fire, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Several shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in the Shahbad Daulatpur area close to Rohini's Sector 18 on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the police, about 40 to 45 temporary huts in Bengali Basti, Shahbad Daulatpur, were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze while standing on piles of bricks from the destroyed shanties, with thick smoke filling the air.

The fire lit up the night sky across the stretch of land, while teams of the Delhi Fire Service, police and other concerned authorities remained on the site overseeing the firefighting and relief measures.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received the call about the fire at 7:01 PM, after which 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the location. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half, around 8.30 pm. "Since it involved a cluster of shanties, 10 vehicles were sent in total to douse the fire," the official said.

In its statement, the police said that along with the fire tenders, ten ambulances also reached the scene.

"By showing a quick response, the police arrived at the site, and it was revealed that about 40 to 45 temporary huts were engulfed in fire. The blaze was subsequently brought under control, and no injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and further enquiry is on," the statement added. PTI SGV BM MPL MPL