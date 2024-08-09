Delhi: Sexual assault-accused auto driver nabbed from Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver out on interim bail in a five-year-old sexual assault case was arrested, officials said on Friday.

Bhanu Pratap was declared as a proclaimed offender on November 4, they said.

On December 2, 2019, a woman boarded Pratap's autorickshaw from Kashmere Gate. He stopped the vehicle midway and allegedly misbehaved with and sexually assaulted her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said.

He also took away her mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash, he added.

The woman managed to escape and one passerby made a call to the police, the officer said.

"An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested. He was granted interim bail during the lockdown period but he did not surrender and had been evading arrest since then," he added.

The police received information about the accused hiding in Mumbai.

A team carried out a raid and apprehended Pratap from Mumbai on Wednesday, Kumar said. PTI BM OZ SZM